Edith Simms

Simms

FARMINGTON -- Edith Simms (nee Brent) formerly from Festus/Crystal City, peacefully passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the age of 104. She is the beloved wife of the late Wilford E. Simms (Farmington, Missouri) and the beloved aunt to so many nieces and nephews. Edith (Eddie) was the ultimate example of selfless love and devotion to her family, friends, faith, and charity work. There will be a small graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Parkview Cemetery located on Weber Road in Farmington, Missouri.

Edith Simms
