PERRYVILLE -- Edna Colin, of Perryville, passed away December 24 at the age of 75. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 Main Street, Perryville, View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

