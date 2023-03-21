Edward Wolf, Sr.

FARMINGTON – Edward Arthur Wolf, Sr., 81, of Farmington passed away March 18, 2023, at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Farmington. He was born February 24, 1942, in Altamont, Illinois. He was a member of the Faith Cowboy Church, American Legion, Eagles and DANKS. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August William and Elizabeth (Meyers) Wolf; brothers, William, Richard and Wayne Wolf; and sister-in-law, Barbie Wolf.

Edward is survived his children, Edward Arthur (Annette) Wolf, Jr., Angela Yvonne (Brian) Jones; eight grandchildren, Edward Arthur Wolf, III, Justin Douglas (Erin) Wolf, Jacqueline Nicole (Kyle) Thompson, James Earl Wolf, Sloan Elizabeth (Brian) Mosley, Zackariah Dean Jones, Emily Ann Jones, and Janynn Marie Ramos; ten great-grandchildren, Bentley, Emma, Elyse, Harper, Laila, Ezekiel, Coralyn, Cadan, Carson, and Arrow; one sister, Ruth Ann (Todd) Lockwood; four brothers, Walter Wolf, David (Linda) Wolf, Melvin (Debbie) Wolf, Larry Wolf; and sister-in-law, Jackie Wolf.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Rothlisberger officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington.