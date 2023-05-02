Edward ‘Ed' Lee Hart

DESLOGE – Edward Lee Hart age 55, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by his biggest fans. He was born on Friday, October 20, 1967, in Fredericktown to Billy Glen Hart and Donna (Skaggs) Hart.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Billy Hart and mother-in-law, Carla Nicholson.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Dena Hart; children, Madelynne Hart, Samuel Hart and his fiancée Kaelin Hedgcorth; sister-in-law, Krista Kelly and husband John; niece, Alexandra; mom, Donna Hart; siblings, Jay (Shonia) Hart, Rick (Debi) Hart and Candy Hart; father-in-law Tom Nicholson; faithful companion Liberty along with other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Edward was a 1986 graduate of Central High School. He served in the Missouri Army National Guard and went on to attended Mineral Area College and Southeast Missouri State University.

Ed had a heart of gold and touched many lives throughout his years of volunteering and serving his community. Ed was a member of the Park Hills City Council and served as the Central High School Booster Club president for 12 years. He started the Mineral Area Girls Fast Pitch league (MAGFP). This was the foundation of girls fastpitch softball in the Mineral Area. He inspired countless girls to achieve their dreams and reach their potential in both sports and life. He coached numerous softball and baseball teams throughout his life.

Most recently, he was an assistant coach for the North County Lady Raiders Softball team. Ed's favorite place to be was anywhere that his kids were. In particular, on the ball field where he was a proud member of the “Left Field Lunatics”. Ed also owned Hart of the Wash and Liberty Street Cages.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. with Pastor Craig Bodneschatz to officiate. Memorials can be made to the Heal Coach Hart Account @ First State Community Bank for the Ed Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund. The family asks that you wear your favorite sports jersey to honor Ed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Central Elementary ball field otherwise known as “The Ed.” Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View the obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.