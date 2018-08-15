Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Edward ‘Ed’ Lynn Bloom

Bloom

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Edward “Ed” Lynn Bloom, 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Villa Marie Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born January 27, 1938, in Farmington, Missouri, a son of the late Virgil A. and Juliet Charlotte (Babb) Bloom. Ed attended Flat River High School in Flat River, Missouri. On September 9, 1956, Edward was united in marriage in Leadington, Missouri, to Donna Boren, who survives at their home.

Ed was a race track promoter of Tri-City Raceway in Granite City, Illinois, from 1972-1977. He then became owner and operator of Capital Speedway in Holts Summit, Missouri, from 1977-1987. Most recently, he drove the shuttle van for Mike Kehoe Ford from 2000-2005. Ed was an avid race fan and loved NASCAR and Ford. Ed and Donna loved to travel and have been all across the United States.

Edward is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Donna Bloom of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Farrell Bloom.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Houser-Millard Funeral Home. In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street; Jefferson City, MO 65109. (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

