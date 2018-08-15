JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Edward “Ed” Lynn Bloom, 80, of Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Villa Marie Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born January 27, 1938, in Farmington, Missouri, a son of the late Virgil A. and Juliet Charlotte (Babb) Bloom. Ed attended Flat River High School in Flat River, Missouri. On September 9, 1956, Edward was united in marriage in Leadington, Missouri, to Donna Boren, who survives at their home.
Ed was a race track promoter of Tri-City Raceway in Granite City, Illinois, from 1972-1977. He then became owner and operator of Capital Speedway in Holts Summit, Missouri, from 1977-1987. Most recently, he drove the shuttle van for Mike Kehoe Ford from 2000-2005. Ed was an avid race fan and loved NASCAR and Ford. Ed and Donna loved to travel and have been all across the United States.
Edward is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Donna Bloom of the home. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Farrell Bloom.
Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at the Houser-Millard Funeral Home. In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street; Jefferson City, MO 65109. (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.