OGDEN, Utah -- Edward Henry Reese It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward Henry Reese, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The cause of death was heart failure.
Born September 8, 1942, in Hurryville, Missouri, Ed graduated from High School in 1960. For his graduation present Ed’s father brought him to Utah to visit his sister. He fell in love with Ogden and the mountains and he never left. Ed then met his future wife, Judith Morse. They were married in 1962 and had five beautiful children. They later divorced.
Ed enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, bird watching, traveling, reading and owning his own business. He also relished 1980’s rock-and-roll and country music. Working in his yard gave him immense pleasure and his yards were always beautiful and the envy of the neighborhood.
He is survived by his five children: Debbie Millard, Noell Anderson, Richard Reese, Jared Reese, and Joshua Reese and six grandchildren: Chelsee Anderson, Karlie (Bobby) Fritz, Jordan Millard, Kyra Millard, Tessa Anderson, Jesse Hamilton. Ed was also very proud to have two great-grandchildren: Sara Magouirk and Lakai Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Zelma Reese; brother, Delbert Reese; brother-in-law, Charlie Hulsey; and grandson, Austin Hamilton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah, with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Interment will be at Leavitt’s Aultorest Memorial Park. “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die” T. Campbell Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.
