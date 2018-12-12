Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLEVILLE, Mich. -- Edward M. Sikes, 95, resident of Belleville, Michigan, died December 10, 2018. He was born October 26, 1923, in Fredericktown, Missouri, son of Robert Howard and Florence (Smallen) Sikes. Mr. Sikes was a hard worker who could fix anything -- cars, bikes, and loved building his children's toys. He grew up working on a farm and even built a tractor.

Edward is survived by six children, Edward (Janet), Sharon Romanowski, Donna Sikes, Joe (Linda), Patty Bakos, and Bob (Linda); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Williams, Nora Killian, Elsie (Hershel) Berry, Lillie Berry, and Esther (Don) Carroll.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Condrey.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018, at David C. Brown Funeral Home in Belleville, Michigan. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at David C. Brown Funeral Home. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Belleville. Donations may be made to Arbor Hospice & Home Care. www.davidcbrownfh.com.

