Edward Monroe Sikes

Sikes

BELLEVILLE, Mich. -- Edward Monroe Sikes, age 95, long-time resident of Sumpter Township, Belleville, Michigan, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018, at his home. He was born October 26, 1923, in Fredericktown, Missouri, son of Robert Howard and Florence (Smallen) Sikes.

Mr. Sikes grew up on a farm in Missouri, and then moved to Michigan in the 1940's where he would find work in the Detroit steel mills. After moving to Belleville in the 1950's, Mr. Sikes worked for Sinclair Oil as a fuel oil truck driver and then Van Buren Public Schools in the maintenance department until he retired after many years of service. Mr. Sikes was also a reserve police officer for the city of Belleville in the 1970s. He was always a very hard worker and capable, even into his 90s, and could fix almost anything - from tractors and cars to any sort of home improvement. Nothing made him more proud than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edward was known as a man of strong faith by his community and a committed member of the Evangelist Baptist Church in Melvindale. He was a bold Christian who openly confessed Christ for his personal salvation.

"And I say to you, everyone who confesses Me before men, the Son of Man will confess him also before the angels of God”

~Luke 12:8

Edward is survived by six children, Edward (Janet) Sikes of Kissimmee, Florida, Sharon Romanowski of Belleville, Michigan, Donna Sikes of Allen Park, Michigan, Joe (Linda) Sikes of Indiana, Patty Bakos of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Bob (Linda) Sikes of Northern Michigan; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Williams of Fredericktown, Missouri, Nora Killian of Arizona, Elsie (Hershel) Berry of St. Charles, Missouri, Lillie Berry of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Esther (Don) Carroll of Charlotte, North Carolina; also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Condrey; and his wife of many years, Helen.

Visitation was Thursday with Funeral on Friday, December 14, 2018, at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, Michigan 734-697-4500. Interment was in Hillside Cemetery, Belleville, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Arbor Hospice or Wayne County Senior Nutrition Program. Donation forms at: www.arborhospice.org and www.waynecounty.com/svs.

