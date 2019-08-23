{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON - Edward Thebeau, of Farmington, passed away on August 20 at the age of 85. Visitation 7-9:30 a.m. at Cozean followed by 10 a.m. Mass at St Joseph Catholic Church. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

