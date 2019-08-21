FARMINGTON – Edward W. Thebeau of Farmington passed away surrounded by his family on August 20, 2019, at his residence at the age of 85. He was born May 6, 1934, in Cadet, Missouri, to the late Leo W. and Bertha (Portell) Thebeau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Augusta Thebeau and his sister in law, Donna Scott.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, JoAnn (Barton) Thebeau of Farmington, his children, Mike Thebeau of Deer Run Estates, Missouri, Terri (and husband John) Edney of Morris, Illinois, Susie Rohrer of Farmington, Missouri, Steve (and wife Cheri) Thebeau of Davidson, North Carolina, and Joan (and husband Marc) Sanders of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Rose Thebeau of Potosi, Missouri, Jean Wickerham of Park Hills, Missouri, Agnes (and husband Jerry) Courtway of De Soto, Missouri, Gracie (and husband Don) Wall of St. Louis, Missouri, Judy (and husband Jim) Politte of Potosi, Missouri and Joe (and wife Kaye) Thebeau of Lawrenceville, Georgia, his brother in law, Jerry (and wife Louella) Barton of Park Hills, Missouri, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Edward retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 43 years of service and was a proud member of the Brotherhood Railroad Local 6078 Carmen. He played and coached baseball in his younger years and enjoyed going to his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. Edward was a hard worker and was a family man. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends may call on Friday, August 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9:45 am. at Cozean Memorial Chapel followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington with Father William Thess officiating. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Serenity Hospice, 5272 Flat River Road, Park Hills, MO 63601 or St. Joseph Catholic School, 501 Ste. Genevieve Avenue, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.