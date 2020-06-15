Edwin Yoder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edwin ‘Ed' Earl Yoder

BONNE TERRE – Edwin “Ed” Earl Yoder, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. He was born October 27, 1935, to the late Darwin “Pete” and Lela Nellie (Pettus) Yoder in Bonne Terre. Ed proudly served our country in The United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 83 in Bonne Terre. Ed was married to the love of his life, June Ann (Martin) Yoder on January 4, 1958. Ed owned and operated Ed Yoder Electric.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Darwin Lee and sister, Anna Jane.

Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, June; children, Teresa, Ed Jr., Brad (Karen), Jeff, Julie (Drue); fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nephew, Roy Johnson; niece, Lora Huffman; many cousins and friends.

There will be a visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 8 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Dave Wiant officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery.

