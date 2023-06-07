ST. LOUIS – Eileen M. Buxton (nee Holdman) Thursday June 1, 2023. Beloved wife of Larry Buxton. Dear mother of Karen (David) Wanersten, Keith (Dawn) Buxton, Kenneth (Jennifer) Buxton and the late Kathleen Brethold. Dear sister of James (Beverly) Holdman, Betty (Joe) Mazur and the late Janet Blume. Our dear grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Monday June 12, 2023,9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Contributions to Susan G. Komen for the Cure appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-7 p.m.