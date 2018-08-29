Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BONNE TERRE -- Eileen (McGuire) Murphy, age 94, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2018, at Parkland Health Center. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Eileen (McGuire) Murphy
