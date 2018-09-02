BONNE TERRE -- Eileen (McGuire) Murphy, age 94, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born on Tuesday, April 8, 1924, in Farmington to the late William Dennis and Edith (Shinn) McGuire. Eileen was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was an avid swimmer who taught swim lessons in Terre Du Lac for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Homer Murphy III; a son in infancy; two brothers, Dennis and Donald McGuire and sister-in-law, Wilma McGuire.
Eileen is survived by three sons, John Murphy III and wife Teri, Patrick, and Daniel Murphy; five grandchildren, John Murphy IV and wife Anna, Lauren, Will, Sean, and Ryan Murphy; brother, Patrick McGuire and wife Kim; sister, Michele Northcutt; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre on Friday, September 7, 2018m from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Dave Wiant officiating. Burial to follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.