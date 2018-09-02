Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- Eileen (McGuire) Murphy, age 94, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born on Tuesday, April 8, 1924, in Farmington to the late William Dennis and Edith (Shinn) McGuire. Eileen was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was an avid swimmer who taught swim lessons in Terre Du Lac for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Homer Murphy III; a son in infancy; two brothers, Dennis and Donald McGuire and sister-in-law, Wilma McGuire.

Eileen is survived by three sons, John Murphy III and wife Teri, Patrick, and Daniel Murphy; five grandchildren, John Murphy IV and wife Anna, Lauren, Will, Sean, and Ryan Murphy; brother, Patrick McGuire and wife Kim; sister, Michele Northcutt; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre on Friday, September 7, 2018m from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Rev. Dave Wiant officiating. Burial to follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

