Try 3 months for $3
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Elaine C. (Umfleet) Grimes, of Farmington, passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 77. Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Elaine C. (Umfleet) Grimes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments