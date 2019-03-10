Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON – Elaine C. (Umfleet) Grimes of Farmington entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis at the age 77. She was born February 17, 1942, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Ola (Garner) Umfleet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Beverly Ann Umfleet, Juanita Umfleet, Harold “Frank” Umfleet and Harry James Umfleet, and her nephews, Robbie Umfleet and Jimmy Umfleet.

Elaine retired from the SEMO Mental Health Center of Farmington where she worked as a psychiatric aide for over 34 years. She was a member of the Doe Run Church of God and belonged to the Christian Women's Club. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking but mostly spending time with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Denzele “Denny” Ray Grimes of Farmington, children, Warren (and wife Diane) Grimes of Doe Run, Michael (and wife Kim) Grimes of Farmington, and Diana (and husband Jeff) Willard of Nashport, Ohio, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, special dog, Rosie and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Private inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Doe Run Church of God, P.O. Box 27, Doe Run, MO 63637. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

