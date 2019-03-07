Try 3 months for $3
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Elaine Carol Grimes, of Farmington, passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 76. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory.

the life of: Elaine Carol Grimes
