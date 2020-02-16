Elaine Marie Thornton
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Elaine Marie Thornton, 77, of Olympia, Washington, was surrounded by her loving family as she passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Elaine will be laid to rest at Mills & Mills Memorial Park in Tumwater, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Parish of Olympia, Washington or The Salvation Army Olympia Corps.

For full obituary, please visit the Mills & Mills Funeral Home website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tumwater-wa/elaine-thornton-9032782

