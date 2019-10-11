FARMINGTON -- Eleanor Carol (Abney) Moeckel, entered into rest surrounded by her family at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri, on October 9, 2019. Carol was a long-term resident of the Viburnum area in rural Iron County. She was born in St. Louis to the late Dosha (Sumpter) Abney and Alfred Abney, Sr. of Czar, Missouri, in 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Angie Turcol.
Carol graduated from Cherryville High School in 1967, Southeast Missouri State University in 1970 obtaining her Bachelor’s Degree, and Southern Illinois University with a Master’s Degree in counseling. While in college, Carol met her husband Peter Moeckel, who has loved her deeply for more than 50 years. Peter and Carol were married on June 6, 1970 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She retired from a career in education, as both a passionate teacher, counselor, and Director of Special Education in the Iron Co. C-4 school district, counselor in the Valley R-VI school district in Caledonia, elementary teacher in Cherryville, and as a teacher for the blind in Alton, Illinois. Following retirement she was a leader in her local Missouri Retired Teachers Association chapter, as well as a member of the Iron County Historical Society.
Carol is survived by her husband, Peter Moeckel and their children; Elizabeth “Libby” (Moeckel) Medlin and her husband Joshua Medlin of Farmington, Missouri, and John Moeckel and his wife Lora (Spencer) Moeckel of Pea Ridge, Arkansas. Grandchildren, Savanah Medlin, Alton Medlin, Olivia Moeckel and Anna Moeckel; her brother Alfred Abney, Jr.; her nephews and their families, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A funeral service will follow beginning at 1 p.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will be held immediately after the service at the Czar Cemetery near Viburnum. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
