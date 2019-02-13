Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Elinor Darlene Carroll, 86, of Farmington passed away February 12, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. Elinor was born July 20, 1932, in Hannibal, Missouri. Elinor was a member of Desloge and Bonne Terre First Baptist Churches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Millchard and Mary (Foster) Millchard Darby; son, Alain Carroll; and sister, Francis Hoots.

Elinor is survived by her husband, Robert W. Carroll Sr.; two sons, Robert W. Carroll Jr. and wife Vickie, and Phillip L. Carroll and wife Tracy; step-children, John and Becky Bullock, Sandy Francis, Daniel and Marie Bullock, Jebo and Marsha Bullock, Tim and Sharon Bullock, and Chris and Robin Bullock, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Ashburn.

A memorial visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bradford Laubinger officiating. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Farmington.

