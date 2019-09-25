FARMINGTON – Elise May (nee Raney) Whited-Hodges of Farmington passed away September 25, 2019, at her residence at the age of 63. She was born August 18, 1956, in Wenatchee, Washington, to the late John and Irene (Mansfield) Raney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Raney and William Raney, her sister, Claudine Florian, and her former spouse, Denny Whited.
Elise was a member and former Sunday School teacher at Bethany Baptist Church in Ironton. She enjoyed textile manufacturing, shopping, reading the Bible and listening to gospel music. Elise had a “green thumb” and was an animal lover. She was an actress and played in the part and was even featured in the trailer for the movie “The Shoe.” She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Elise is survived by her husband, Alexander Hodges of Farmington, her children, Roy (and wife Shannon) Whited of Arcadia, Christy (Shawn Ivester) Whited of Arcadia, and Johnny Whited of Farmington and her stepson, Alexander (and wife Erin) Hodges of Maplewood, grandchildren, Hannah (and husband Joe) Muehlhauser, Adriana Ivester, Dominic Whited, Elena Hodges, Kristopher (and wife Brianna) Ivester, Tasha (and husband Russell) Holdman and Ashley Ivester, five great grandchildren, her sister, Diane Wright of Farmington, special canine companion, Sugar, along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
Friends may call on Friday, September 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Cove Cemetery in Arcadia. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
