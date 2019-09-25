{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Elise Whited Hodges of Farmington passed away on September 25. Instate Friday, September 27 from 10 A.M. until time of service 12 P.M. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

