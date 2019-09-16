IRONTON -- Elizabeth "Betty" Ellen Towler of Ironton, Missouri, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 99 years, 10 months, and 30 days. Betty was born October 11, 1919, in Arkansas to the late Frank and Irene Bland. On August 30, 1942, Betty was united in marriage to Rev. Ernest William Towler, who preceded her in death June 20, 2002.
To this union, three children were born, Bill Towler and wife, Barbara, of Farmington who survive; Jude Burgfeld who precedes Betty in death, and Doris Elliot who also preceded her in death.
Also surviving Betty are a son-in-law, Lawson Burgfeld; sister, Doris Markle of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Darren (Carrie) Burgfeld, Jamie (Darren) Hefner, Bonnie Bollinger, Kristen (Chris) Childers, and Andy (Robyn) Towler; eleven great-grandchildren, Dori, Max, Ethan, Callie, Caleb, Layla, Lawson, Maggie, Hadley, Aria, and Everly; and many other family members and friends.
Betty was also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Bob Bland; brother-in-law, Howard Markle; and two grandsons, Gary Wayne Bollinger, and David Lynn Bollinger.
After graduating from high school, Betty attended the Brown Business College of St. Louis. She and Ernie were involved in ministry in the Mineral Area for many years. They touched so many children's lives at Bates Creek Camp in Potosi, where they directed summer church camps for more than 30 years. Many of these children, who are now adults, still have fond memories of being at Bates Creek Camp with Betty and Ernie Towler. Betty was the secretary for the Mineral Area Baptist Association; an active volunteer for the Ironton Senior Center; and a member of First Baptist Church, where she founded the Silver Eagles and was involved in WMU. At the time of her death, Betty was living at the Baptist Home in Ironton.
Betty, Mom, Grandma Betty, Gigi, was loved by all who knew her. Kind, loving, compassionate, giving -- these are just a few words to describe Betty Towler. We rejoice that she is reunited with so many family members, but she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, September 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Ironton. Pastor Ryan Nichols and hospice chaplain, Pastor Allan Harmening, officiated the service. Betty's grandchildren and spouses shared songs, scriptures, and stories about their Grandma Betty. Burial was at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church -- Silver Eagles. Online condolence may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com.
