FARMINGTON -- Elizabeth Stevenson, 47, of Farmington, passed away August 17, 2019, at Parkland South in Farmington. She was born March 21, 1972, in Rockford, Illinois, to Neil and Carlynn (Choppie) Stevenson. Elizabeth had a love and passion for horses, since the age of 12. She obtained a degree in Equine Science from Scottsdale Community College, and was the owner/operator of the Harmony Equestrian Center.

She is survived by her parents, Neil and Carlynn Stevenson; one son, Damion Stevenson; one brother, Patrick (Jill Diamond) Stevenson; grandmother, Betty Choppie; special friends, Josh and Willow McBurnett, Rachel Lewis and family, Sarah Hayden; a host of close friends and family also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington, Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A social gathering, will be held at the Harmony Equestrian Center, Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Harmony Equestrian Center, 1102 Silver Saddle Dr. Farmington MO 63640 or bags of horse feed may be purchased for the center. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

