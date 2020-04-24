Elizabeth Ruh

ELIZABETH “BETTY” RUH
WELDON SPRING - Elizabeth L. “Betty” Ruh, 92, a longtime resident of Desloge and Fredericktown, passed away April 21, 2020, at Breeze Park, a Lutheran Senior Services independent living community in Weldon Spring, Missouri. She born March 31, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William E. Ruh and Hazel E. (Watkins) Ruh. Betty was also preceded in death by Melvin B. McGennis, a close personal friend. She was and continued to be a member of his family until she died. She had no children of her own.
In her early years Betty was a secretary at Chrysler Corporation in Michigan and in her retirement years she worked for the State of Missouri as a visiting caregiver. In her lifetime she loved attending sporting events, concerts, enjoying good food, watching movies, flowers, and teaching Sunday School. She was also known for loving other families' children as if they were her own. Betty was especially recognized for her generous spirit and her giving personality.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. View the online obituary and share your condolences and memories at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
