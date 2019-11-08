{{featured_button_text}}

IRONTON -- Elizabeth Ruth Jackson of Farmington, Missouri, formerly of Annapolis, Missouri, passed away November 7, 2019, in Farmington at the age of 85 years, 7 months, and 25 days.

She was born March 13, 1934, in Annapolis, a daughter of the late Roy and Verna Brewer Terrell. 

On May 2, 1953, she was united in marriage to Silas Leroy “Bud Jackson who preceded her in death October 12, 2018. To this union two sons were born, Vic Jackson and wife Donna of Annapolis, and Richard Leroy Jackson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by a brother Ernest Arthur Helvey.

Other survivors include three grandchildren, Kendra Berkbuegler and husband Kenny, Damon Jackson, and Jerod Jackson and wife Rebecca; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Holden; and many other relatives and friends.

Elizabeth was a member of the Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills; and a 1953 graduate of Annapolis High School. For many years she and her husband Bud owned and operated the Jackson IGA Grocery Store in Annapolis.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Cole Family Funeral Home in Ironton. A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, from Cole Family Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Casteel and Rev. Mike Harrison officiating. Interment will be in the Annapolis Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Nov 9
Visitation
Saturday, November 9, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cole Family Funeral Home
210 E Reynolds St
Ironton, MO 63650
Nov 10
Life Celebration
Sunday, November 10, 2019
2:00PM
Cole Family Funeral Home
210 E Reynolds St
Ironton, MO 63650
