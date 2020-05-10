Elizabeth Shepherd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elizabeth L. 'Betty' Shepherd

BONNE TERRE – Betty Shepherd, 86, of Bonne Terre, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Desloge. She was born on Sunday, May 21, 1933, in Freeport, Illinois, to the late Leo J. and Elizabeth I. (Faxon) Fagan. She was a member of the Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. Betty loved Jesus, the outdoors, singing and writing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence D. Shepherd; grandpa, John B. Faxon; uncle and aunt, John B. “Jack” and Shirley L. Faxon who raised her as their own daughter due to the unexpected death of her mom during childbirth.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Laura (Bruce) Volner; three grandsons, J. Daniel Jones, Ethan L. Jones and Ryan E. Volner; six great-grandchildren; Lawrence P. Jones, Elizabeth M. Jones, Waylon L. Jones, E. Blaine Volner, Amelia J. Volner and Andi Leigh Volner.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the C. Z. Boyer and Son Chapel on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Upchurch officiating. Burial to follow at Saint Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends a mask be used and social distancing be implemented. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

