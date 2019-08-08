BONNE TERRE -- Ellen Marie Henson, 71, of Bonne Terre, passed away August 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. Ellen was born November 8, 1947, to the late Guy and Dorothy (Robinson) Hall.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Dean Henson; her children, Ewell Edward Henson (Dorinda), and Angela Dawn Mackley; grandchildren, Sam Henson, Karlie Mackley, and Madison Mackley; brother and sister, Dawn Dennis and Edward Hall; sister-in-law, Janice Boyd; her in-laws, Elsie Stroud, and Jim and Sharon Henson; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and taking care of her grandchildren. And she enjoyed a special dog, Blaze.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel Saturday, August 10 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
