O’FALON, MO. -- Elmer Franklin Halton O’Fallon, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 78. Loving husband of 59 years to Barbara Halton; beloved son of the late Franklin and Eulah Halton; devoted father of Robert (Rhonda) Halton, Debbie (Donald) Fieth, and Angela Testerman; cherished grandfather of James, Leah, Amber, Alex, Holly, and Abigail; treasured great-grandfather of Ella, Mary Kate, Natalie, Daniel, Hunter, Joseph, Landon, Wyatt, Sean, Jacob, Ellieanna, Ethan, Chloe, and Braxton; dear brother of Donald (Mary) Halton, Larry (Brenda) Halton, and Shirley (Gale) Blackwell. Elmer is also preceded in death by his son, Vincent Halton; brother, Daniel Halton; and infant twin sisters.
Elmer was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Missouri. He enjoyed playing the guitar and writing music. Elmer often went camping with his family and loved to be outdoors. He loved gardening and growing vegetables and had quite the green thumb. Elmer built his family home with his son; he was quite the handyman. You could say that Elmer was “Jack of all trades” but cherished his family most of all. Elmer was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street in O'Fallon, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Baue Funeral Home. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. View the complete obituary and share you condolences at baue.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.