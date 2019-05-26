{{featured_button_text}}
Elmer Frankoin Halton

O’FALON, MO. -- Elmer Franklin Halton O’Fallon, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 78. Loving husband of 59 years to Barbara Halton; beloved son of the late Franklin and Eulah Halton; devoted father of Robert (Rhonda) Halton, Debbie (Donald) Fieth, and Angela Testerman; cherished grandfather of James, Leah, Amber, Alex, Holly, and Abigail; treasured great-grandfather of Ella, Mary Kate, Natalie, Daniel, Hunter, Joseph, Landon, Wyatt, Sean, Jacob, Ellieanna, Ethan, Chloe, and Braxton; dear brother of Donald (Mary) Halton, Larry (Brenda) Halton, and Shirley (Gale) Blackwell. Elmer is also preceded in death by his son, Vincent Halton; brother, Daniel Halton; and infant twin sisters.

Elmer was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Missouri. He enjoyed playing the guitar and writing music. Elmer often went camping with his family and loved to be outdoors. He loved gardening and growing vegetables and had quite the green thumb. Elmer built his family home with his son; he was quite the handyman. You could say that Elmer was “Jack of all trades” but cherished his family most of all. Elmer was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019, at Baue Funeral Home, 311 Wood Street in O'Fallon, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Baue Funeral Home. Interment at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. View the complete obituary and share you condolences at baue.com.

