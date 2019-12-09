PARK HILLS -- Elnora Robertson, 90, of Park Hills, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. She was born on August 19, 1929, in Mineral Point to the late Thomas and Lena (Gorvero) Dean. She attended Park Hills 1st Assembly of God. She loved crocheting and her beloved dog Pepe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Robertson; brothers, Ralph, Carl and Charles Dean; sisters, Mary Carvey and Shirley Boyd; granddaughter, Rose Marie.
You have free articles remaining.
Elnora is survived by her children, Arthur DeBres, Beverly Bass (Randall), Ernie DeBres; five grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma Noack, Clara Curtis, Lola Leftridge, Jesse, Harold and Bill Dean.
Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Mark Moss officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.