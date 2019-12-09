{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- Elnora Robertson, 90, of Park Hills, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. She was born on August 19, 1929, in Mineral Point to the late Thomas and Lena (Gorvero) Dean. She attended Park Hills 1st Assembly of God. She loved crocheting and her beloved dog Pepe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Robertson; brothers, Ralph, Carl and Charles Dean; sisters, Mary Carvey and Shirley Boyd; granddaughter, Rose Marie.

Elnora is survived by her children, Arthur DeBres, Beverly Bass (Randall), Ernie DeBres; five grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma Noack, Clara Curtis, Lola Leftridge, Jesse, Harold and Bill Dean.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Mark Moss officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Park Hills. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

