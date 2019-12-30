{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Elouise White, 102, of Desloge, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Country Meadows. She was born on Saturday, June 16, 1917, in Flat River to the late Oscar Thomas and Marie Theresa (McGeorge) Kennedy. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and gambling. Elouise loved her grandchildren dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward White; grandson, Randy Johnson; siblings, Jeanette (Kennedy) Swope and Stanley Kennedy.

Elouise is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Clifford) Coble and Carla (Dennis) Johnson; five grandchildren, Connie Newport, Keith Coble, Jeffrey Coble, Angela Leftridge and Teresa Skaggs; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren with another due in May.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., Pastor D.J. Edwards will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

