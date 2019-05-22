{{featured_button_text}}
DOE RUN -- Elsie Hurst, of Doe Run, passed away May 18 at the age of 93. Visitation Thursday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Elsie Hurst
