KNOB LICK - Emma "Jean" Kinneman, age 86, of Knob Lick passed away November 28. Visitation Friday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Emma 'Jean' Kinneman
