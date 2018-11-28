KNOB LICK -- Emma Jean Kinneman of Knob Lick passed away November 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 86. She was born December 22, 1931, in Knob Lick, Missouri, to the late Jess and Edith (Kinney) Jensen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Oscar Kinneman, her son, David Kinneman and her special dog, Molly.
Jean is survived by her sons, Michael Kinneman and Paul (and wife Judy) Kinneman, granddaughter, Allison (and husband Jimmy) Morey, and many other extended family members and friends.
Jean enjoyed working on the family farm, embroidery, horses, word find puzzles and bingo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends may call on Thursday, November 29 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday morning until time of service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
