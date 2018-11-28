Try 1 month for 99¢

KNOB LICK -- Emma Jean Kinneman of Knob Lick passed away November 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 86. She was born December 22, 1931, in Knob Lick, Missouri, to the late Jess and Edith (Kinney) Jensen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Oscar Kinneman, her son, David Kinneman and her special dog, Molly.

Jean is survived by her sons, Michael Kinneman and Paul (and wife Judy) Kinneman, granddaughter, Allison (and husband Jimmy) Morey, and many other extended family members and friends.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jean enjoyed working on the family farm, embroidery, horses, word find puzzles and bingo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 29 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday morning until time of service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Emma Jean Kinneman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments