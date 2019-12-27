{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Emma Lee Bayless, of Farmington, passed away December 26 at the age of 81. Funeral Monday at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Emma Bayless, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
6460 State Hwy 32
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emma's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments