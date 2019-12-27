FARMINGTON -- Emma Lee Bayless of Farmington passed away December 26, 2019, at her residence at the age of 81. She was born February 23, 1938, to the late Benjamin and Gladys (Crites) Davis-Bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Curt Davis, her former husband, Warren Bayless and brother in law, Charlie Archambo.
Emma Lee was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time and playing cards with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Emma Lee is survived by her children, Alan (and wife Debi) Bayless of Farmington, Brad (and wife Patti) Bayless of Farmington and Terri (and husband Jeff) Jones of Park Hills, her grandchildren, Brandi (and husband Steven) Cavaness, Josh (and wife Heather) Bayless, Chris Jones, Jesi Bayless, Amanda Thomlinson and Jake Bayless, great grandchildren, Shelby Bayless, Travis Bayless, Logan Cavaness, Amelia Cavaness, Landen Thomlinson and Willow Thomlinson, siblings, Howard (and wife Linda) Davis of Farmington and Betty Archambo of Farmington, along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 6460 State Highway 32 in Farmington. Interment to follow at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations preferred to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Cemetery Fund. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
