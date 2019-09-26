{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS - Emma Daniels, 72, of Park Hills, passed away September 26, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born September 18, 1947, in Pollard, Arkansas. Emma loved country music and traveling, but lived for her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Emma is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Raney Daniels; children, Donna Edgar and husband Randy, James Daniels and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Justin Daniels, Kendra Edgar, Pierce Daniels and wife Briley, Parker Daniels; great-grandchildren, Anna, Audrey, and Kendall; brother, James Woodland; many friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Eddie Bone will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to Safe Harbor Hospice.

