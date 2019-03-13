Try 3 months for $3
PARK HILLS -- Eric Glenn Martin of Farmington was born September 10, 1958, to Joyce (St. Gemme) Martin and Meridith Jack Martin. He departed this life March 4, 2019. Celebration of Life 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with visitation at 5 p.m.

the life of: Eric Glenn Martin
