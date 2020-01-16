{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Eric N. Davis, Sr., 67, passed away at Missouri Baptist Hospital on January 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

