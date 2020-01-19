FARMINGTON – Eric “Rick” Neal Davis Sr. of Farmington passed away January 16, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 67. He was born on October 30, 1952, to the late Charles Benjamin and Adelle (Lalumondiere) Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jan Hammer and Lorrie Davis Carron Hicks and a brother, Rex Davis.
Eric proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After serving in the military, he was employed as a fiber optic technician and an electrical engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Locks 27 in Granite City, Illinois, where he eventually graduated and became an assistant lock master before retiring in 2009. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football and NASCAR. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Eric is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Donna (Duncan) Jarvis Davis of Farmington, his children, Jennette (Dave) Davis Koughn of Huntington, Indiana, Eric Neal Davis Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri, Michelle (Ryan) Davis Ciolkos of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Amy (Scott) Davis Francis of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Haylen (Dustin Thompson) Saige Davis (daughter of Eric and Donna), who was also his caregiver, his step-children, Brice (Tracy) Jarvis of Park Hills and Chantel (Jake) Jarvis Gau of Farmington, sixteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his brother, Carl (Lisa) Davis of Ste. Genevieve, his half-brothers, Clinton Heberlie and Stanley Heberlie, brother in laws, Johnny Carron and Larry Hicks, many nieces and nephews, two very dear friends, Dale Soden and Joanie Smith along with a host of other friends.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 21 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Lung Association, 7745 Carondelet Avenue, Suite 305, St Louis, MO 63105. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
