DESLOGE – Erma Holdman, age 90, of Riverdale, Georgia, formerly of Bismarck passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Don. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.