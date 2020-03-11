Ernie Monroe Williams
FARMINGTON – Ernie Monroe Williams formerly of Farmington, passed away March 7, 2020, at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville at the age of 91. He was born in Bunker, Missouri, on April 13, 1928. to the late George Washington and Lenora Rosetta (Conway) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters along with many nieces and nephews.

Ernie worked as a farmer and he enjoyed yard work, gardening and taking care of his great-nephew Scott's two dogs. In his younger years, he worked in the timber industry, cutting and skidding logs. He loved listening to music and playing the guitar and the harmonica. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ernie is survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Service. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. There will be no formal funeral service. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

