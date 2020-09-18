Ethan Bryan
TERRE DU LAC - Ethan Bryan, 16, of Terre du Lac, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born June 24, 2004, in Crystal City, to Daniel and Jaclyn (Laird) Bryan. Ethan loved baseball, his friends, marvel movies, video games, board games with his family, singing and listening to music, and West County School District. He was on Student Council and a member of West County High School Choir.
He is survived by his mother, Jaclyn Bryan; father, Daniel Bryan; brother, McKenzy Bryan; maternal grandparents, Shirley (Art) Laird; paternal grandparents, Vicki (Bill) Pullen and Bill (Dani) Bryan; great-grandmother, Margaret Pullen; aunts and uncles, Heather Laird, Josh (Lindsey) Laird, Sara Cruse, Matt (Candy) Pullen, Eric (Sarah) Bryan, and Bill Bryan, Jr.; several cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, September 20, 2020, at West County Bulldogs Baseball Field at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzor will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that Memorials be directed to First State Community Bank for the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Face masks are required before entering C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home during Saturday evening's visitation. We recommend you to wear a face mask during Sunday's outside visitation and service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.