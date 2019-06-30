FARMINGTON – Ethel Mae Darwin of Farmington passed away June 29, 2019, at Community Manor at the age of 75. She was born October 21, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Walter and Lorraine (Rothove) Rowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Darwin, step-son, Mark Darwin, brother, Albert Rowe and a special aunt and uncle, Warren and Mary Rowe.
Ethel formerly owned the Double D Resort in Piedmont. She was a member of the Eagles Club of Piedmont where she often volunteered. She was very crafty and enjoyed playing games, fishing, and bowling but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by her children, John (Amy) Hartmann of O'Fallon, Julie (Harvey) Fisher of O'Fallon, and Mellisa (Brad) Hubbs of Viburnum, her stepchildren, Roy Darwin of Douglas, Arizona, Terry (Mary Sharon) Darwin of Maryland Heights, Gerald (Diane) Darwin of Olivette, and Deborah (Richard) Wening of St. Louis, her grandchildren, David (Harleigh), Brant (Ashlyn), Rose (Devin), Rachel (Clayton), Elizabeth, Brandon (Kelli), and Brayson, great granddaughter, Lucy Joy, her siblings, Kathy (Frank) Cervellere of Springfield, John (Carol) Rowe of St. Peters, Janet (Guy) Middleton of Augusta, and Linda (Scott) Howle of Wentzville, nieces, nephews, cousins, special dogs, Sweet Baby and Sheba and many friends.
A celebration of Ethel's life will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. In memory of Ethel, please consider bringing joy to an elder person by spending time with them at a residential center. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, 3803 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
