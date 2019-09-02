{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Ethel Donnelly, age 82, of Farmington, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Community Manor. She was born on November 1, 1936, in Esther to the late Troy Russell Bader and Loyce Eileen Barnes. Ethel was a Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of the Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church in Bonne Terre. She enjoyed shopping at flea markets, antique stores and loved eating ice cream. Ethel was one who never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Donnelly; son, Terry Grappe.

Ethel is survived by four sons, Ansel Adkins (Margot Longo), Charles Adkins, Larry Adkins, and Tony; daughter, Loyce Fraley; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Adkins; seven grandchildren, Janelle, Devin, April, Amanda, Linsey, Michael, and Michelle; three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ava AuMarie and Aaron.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Pastor Larry Allison officiating. Graveside services to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments