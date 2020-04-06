FARMINGTON - Eula Lorene (Summers) Land of Farmington Mo was ushered into a City Not Made with Hands by a Marvelous Escort of Heaven's Angels, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington at the age of 81 years old. Eula was born May 6, 1938 in Salem, Missouri to the late Earl William Summers and Goldie Hunter Summers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years David Boyd Land Sr.; a brother Eugene Doyle Summers; a sister Euple Loretta Summers Kopp; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Land ; a son Earl William Land; a grandson Earl Michael Land and twin grand daughters McKenzie Leigh Browne and Moriah Jordan Browne.
Eula grew up in Salem Missouri at Hunters Hollow on the Current River/Montauk. Eula was a homemaker. Her passion was cooking for her family and friends. She also lovedfishing, and especially gardening including vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed riding her 4-wheeler. She had an awesome sense of humor, and was a great joke teller. She was so proud of her family, her grandchildren were her prize possessions. She also worked with her husband David Land in sharing the gospel with others. Eula, David and the children handed out tracks throughout South St. Louis, Missouri for many years. Eula was a Godly lady and an exemplary Christian and prayer warrior.
Eula is survived by her children, Janice Weiss of San Antonio, Ellen Cooper of San Antonio, Tx, David B. (Rose) Land, Jr., of Bowling Green, Mo. Eudora Land of Farmington, MO and Sharon (Bobbie) Browne of Potosi, MO; eleven grandchildren, Dewayne Helton, Sean Helton, Amy Land, David Land, III (Amanda), Angela (Brian) Motley, Rachel Pool (Stephen), Miracle (Jacob) Sansoucie, David Allen Land, Caleb Browne, Michaela Browne and Jordan Browne; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.
A graveside service and viewing was held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Farmington, MO. Arrangements were handled by Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary, the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.