FARMINGTON - Eula Lorene (Summers) Land of Farmington Mo was ushered into a City Not Made with Hands by a Marvelous Escort of Heaven's Angels, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Community Manor in Farmington at the age of 81 years old. Eula was born May 6, 1938 in Salem, Missouri to the late Earl William Summers and Goldie Hunter Summers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years David Boyd Land Sr.; a brother Eugene Doyle Summers; a sister Euple Loretta Summers Kopp; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Land ; a son Earl William Land; a grandson Earl Michael Land and twin grand daughters McKenzie Leigh Browne and Moriah Jordan Browne.

Eula grew up in Salem Missouri at Hunters Hollow on the Current River/Montauk. Eula was a homemaker. Her passion was cooking for her family and friends. She also lovedfishing, and especially gardening including vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed riding her 4-wheeler. She had an awesome sense of humor, and was a great joke teller. She was so proud of her family, her grandchildren were her prize possessions. She also worked with her husband David Land in sharing the gospel with others. Eula, David and the children handed out tracks throughout South St. Louis, Missouri for many years. Eula was a Godly lady and an exemplary Christian and prayer warrior.