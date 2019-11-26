{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Eva “Lou” Propst, of Farmington passed away November 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 81. She was born August 27, 1938, in Farmington to the late Irvin Lee Harrington and Mary Emmaline “Emma” (Wiles) Harrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband, Ron Propst in 2015; and four siblings, Doris Urick, Maurice Harrington, Walter Harrington and Larry Harrington.

A life-long resident of the Farmington area, Lou attended Barton country school before moving on to the Esther school. Most of her life she worked as a retail clerk and retired from Walmart with over thirty years of service. Lou and Ron enjoyed many years of traveling to various places throughout the United States. She liked to go antiquing and she also enjoyed decorating. “Momma Lou,” as her family called her, had a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She also loved and had a big heart for all animals. She was a long time faithful member of the Flat River Church of Christ.

Survivors include her daughters, Terrie (Steve) Calhoun and Linda Wampler and special friend, Richard Lindsey; four grandchildren, Christy (Arne) Seeger, Stephenie (Justin Wyke) Hankerson, Josten Wampler and Travis (Mayanna) Wampler; ten great-grandchildren; step sons, Keith Propst, Randy Propst and Craig Propst; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and dear cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Chaissan officiating. Interment will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center or Church of Christ in Park Hills. View the online obituary and share your memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 29
Visitation
Friday, November 29, 2019
11:00AM-2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Nov 29
Funeral Service
Friday, November 29, 2019
2:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Nov 29
Interment Service
Friday, November 29, 2019
3:00PM
Hillview Memorial Gardens
5229 Westmeyer Road
Farmington, MO 63640
