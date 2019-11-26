FARMINGTON – Eva “Lou” Propst, of Farmington passed away November 25, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 81. She was born August 27, 1938, in Farmington to the late Irvin Lee Harrington and Mary Emmaline “Emma” (Wiles) Harrington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband, Ron Propst in 2015; and four siblings, Doris Urick, Maurice Harrington, Walter Harrington and Larry Harrington.
A life-long resident of the Farmington area, Lou attended Barton country school before moving on to the Esther school. Most of her life she worked as a retail clerk and retired from Walmart with over thirty years of service. Lou and Ron enjoyed many years of traveling to various places throughout the United States. She liked to go antiquing and she also enjoyed decorating. “Momma Lou,” as her family called her, had a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She also loved and had a big heart for all animals. She was a long time faithful member of the Flat River Church of Christ.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughters, Terrie (Steve) Calhoun and Linda Wampler and special friend, Richard Lindsey; four grandchildren, Christy (Arne) Seeger, Stephenie (Justin Wyke) Hankerson, Josten Wampler and Travis (Mayanna) Wampler; ten great-grandchildren; step sons, Keith Propst, Randy Propst and Craig Propst; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, and dear cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Chaissan officiating. Interment will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center or Church of Christ in Park Hills. View the online obituary and share your memories and condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.