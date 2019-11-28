{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Eva "Lou" Propst, 81, visitation Friday morning at 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

