FARMINGTON -- Evelyn (Boyd) Ball, 88, of Farmington passed away December 7, 2018, at Ashbrook Manor in Farmington. She was born November 11, 1930, in Coffman to the late Carroll James and Emily (Coffman) Boyd. Evelyn was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. She loved her cats and spending time with them.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann King; sister, Carolyn Luebke and husband Robert; cousins, Carma Franklin and husband Denny, Joe Coffman and wife Cathy, Jimmy Coffman and wife Linda.

Visitation will be Monday, December 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Minnith Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

