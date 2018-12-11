Try 1 month for 99¢

BISMARCK — Evelyn “Pauline” Lucas of Bismarck, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, at Parkland Hospital in Farmington, Missouri, at the age of 79 years old, surrounded by loved ones.

Pauline was born August 14, 1939, in Centerville, Missouri, to Walter Acey Tripp and Myrtle Ivey (Daurton) Tripp. She retired from Mineral Area Hospital where she worked in the ICU department as a nurse’s aide.

She was united in marriage to Joe Lucas, November 28, 1967, who precedes.

Pauline is survived by a daughter, Debbie Lucas, Houston, Texas; a son, Larry Lucas, Bismarck; two granddaughters, Corinne Hill and Elisabeth Hager; one grandson, Joshua Hager; great-granddaughters, Kaci Hewlett, Jasmine Hewlett, Hadley Hager, Meagan Hill, Everly Hager; great grandsons, Remington Hager and Xavier Hodges; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Goldie Irene Tripp, Deloris Mayberry and Leona Rothlisberger; six brothers, Charles, Lidle, Bill, Jim, Harvey and Clarence Tripp and her first Husband, John Robert “Bobby” Stout.

Pauline was cremated and a private service was held under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

